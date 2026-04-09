Copa Libertadores 2026: Flamengo Start Title Defence Win Easy Win; Mirassol Beat Lanus

Brazilian giants Flamengo started their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores title defence with a comfortable 2-0 away win over Peruvian side Cusco in Group A, while three-time champions Palmeiras were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Junior (Group F) in Cartagena. 40-year-old Teo Gutierrez converted from the spot for the Colombian outfit. The second day (April 8) of matchday 1 also featured a pivotal Group G clash: Mirassol (Brazil) beat the Sudamericana champions, Lanus (Argentina), 1-0 at home. Elsewhere in Chile, Manuel Fernandez scored an added-time winner to help hosts Coquimbo Unido beat Uruguayan heavyweights Nacional 1-0 (Group B). Matchday 1 action continues with Group E and H fixtures on April 9.

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Peru Brazil Copa Libertadores Cusco FC vs Flamengo Soccer photos-Evertton Araujo
Evertton Araujo of Brazil's Flamengo, center, celebrates after defeating Peru's Cusco FC at the end of a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Cuzco, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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Peru Brazil Copa Libertadores Cusco FC vs Flamengo Soccer photos-Giorgian De Arrascaeta
Giorgian De Arrascaeta of Brazil's Flamengo, right, celebrates with teammate Gonzalo Plata of Brazil's Flamengo after scoring his side's second goal against Peru's Cusco FC during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Cuzco, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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Peru Brazil Copa Libertadores Cusco FC vs Flamengo Soccer photos-Facundo Callejo
Facundo Callejo of Peru's Cusco FC, right, and Evertton Araujo of Brazil's Flamengo battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Cuzco, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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Peru Brazil Copa Libertadores Cusco FC vs Flamengo Soccer photos-Bruno Henrique
Bruno Henrique of Brazil's Flamengo, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal against Peru's Cusco FC during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Cuzco, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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Peru Brazil Copa Libertadores Cusco FC vs Flamengo Soccer photos-Bruno Henrique
Bruno Henrique of Brazil's Flamengo, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru's Cusco FC during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Cuzco, Peru. | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
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Copa Libertadores Palmeiras vs Junior FC Soccer photos-Murilo
Murilo of Brazil's Palmeiras (26) and Jermein Pena of Colombia's Junior go for a header during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Cartagena, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Copa Libertadores Palmeiras vs Junior FC Soccer photos-Guillermom Celis
Guillermom Celis of Colombia's Junior, left, and Felipe Anderson of Brazil's Palmeiras battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Cartagena, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Copa Libertadores Palmeiras vs Junior FC Soccer photos-Ramon Sosa
Ramon Sosa of Brazil's Palmeiras (19) and Daniel Rivera of Colombia's Junior battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Cartagena, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Copa Libertadores Palmeiras vs Junior FC Soccer photos-Ramon Sosa
Ramon Sosa of Brazil's Palmeiras, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Colombia's Junior with teammate Flaco Lopez during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match in Cartagena, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Copa Libertadores Palmeiras vs Junior FC Soccer photos-Flaco Lopez
Flaco Lopez of Brazil's Palmeiras kicks the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group F soccer match against Colombia's Junior in Cartagena, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Copa Libertadores Mirassol vs Club Atlético Lanús Soccer photos-
Brazil's Mirassol players celebrate winning 1-0 against Argentina's Lanus at the end of a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Mirassol, Sao Paulo state. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Copa Libertadores Mirassol vs Club Atlético Lanús Soccer photos-
Argentina's Lanus players leave the field after the Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match against Brazil's Mirassol, in Mirassol, Sao Paulo state. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Copa Libertadores Mirassol vs Club Atlético Lanús Soccer photos-Joao Victor
Joao Victor of Brazil's Mirassol celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Lanus during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Mirassol, Sao Paulo state. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Copa Libertadores Mirassol vs Club Atlético Lanús Soccer photos-Negueba
Negueba of Brazil's Mirassol, left, is challenged by Agustin Cardozo of Argentina's Lanus during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Mirassol, Sao Paulo state. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Copa Libertadores Mirassol vs Club Atlético Lanús Soccer photos-Coach Rafael Guanaes
Coach Rafael Guanaes of Brazil's Mirassol celebrates winning 1-0 against Argentina's Lanus at the end of a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match in Mirassol, Sao Paulo state. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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