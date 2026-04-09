Copa Libertadores 2026: Flamengo Start Title Defence Win Easy Win; Mirassol Beat Lanus
Brazilian giants Flamengo started their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores title defence with a comfortable 2-0 away win over Peruvian side Cusco in Group A, while three-time champions Palmeiras were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Junior (Group F) in Cartagena. 40-year-old Teo Gutierrez converted from the spot for the Colombian outfit. The second day (April 8) of matchday 1 also featured a pivotal Group G clash: Mirassol (Brazil) beat the Sudamericana champions, Lanus (Argentina), 1-0 at home. Elsewhere in Chile, Manuel Fernandez scored an added-time winner to help hosts Coquimbo Unido beat Uruguayan heavyweights Nacional 1-0 (Group B). Matchday 1 action continues with Group E and H fixtures on April 9.
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