CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

The platform, which saw around 62 million visits within the month of February and largely caters to a US-based audience, describes itself as a "moral free file host where anything legal is hosted forever." Photo: Screengrab from CNN report

The platform, which saw around 62 million visits within the month of February and largely caters to a US-based audience, describes itself as a "moral free file host where anything legal is hosted forever." Photo: Screengrab from CNN report