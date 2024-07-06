Andrew Tate Allowed To Leave Romania Ahead Of Trial, Says 'Sham Case Is Falling Apart'

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has been granted permission to leave Romania while awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, a court has ruled.
Tate, 37, had been banned from leaving the country but will now be permitted to travel within the EU without restrictions while awaiting the trial.
Tate, a former professional kickboxer and dual British US citizen, was indicted in June 2023 along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian female suspects for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, allegations they have all denied.
After Friday's decision, Tate wrote on the social media platform X: “I AM FREE. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS I CAN LEAVE ROMANIA. THE SHAM CASE IS FALLING APART.”
He also wrote in another post, “The world feels different with a free Tate. Can you sense it in the air? He could be anywhere. He could do anything. Buckle up....”
“We embrace and applaud the decision of the court today, I consider it a reflection of the exemplary behaviour and assistance of my clients,” said Eugen Vidineac, one Tate's lawyers, adding that the Tates are “still determined to clear their name and reputation.”
The brothers have denied the accusations and said that their wealth had made them targets.
The Tates were detained in March on a separate arrest warrant issued by the British authorities that accused the brothers of sex crimes. Andrew Tate has been barred from prominent social media sites, and many have criticised him for his ‘misogynistic’ views.
On April 26, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that the prosecutors' case file against Tate met the legal criteria and that a trial could start but did not set a date for it to begin. That ruling came after the legal case had been discussed for months in the preliminary chamber stages, a process in which the defendants can challenge prosecutors' evidence and case file.
Vidineac said the ability to travel within the 27-nation EU bloc will allow the Tates to “pursue professional opportunities without restriction.”
(With AP Inputs)