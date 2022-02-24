Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Air Pollution May Increase Risk Of ADHD In Children: Study

The researchers led by Matilda van den Bosch, from Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), used data from 37,000 children in Vancouver, Canada.

Air Pollution May Increase Risk Of ADHD In Children: Study
Study says that air pollution may increase risk of ADHD in children

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:01 pm

Children living in areas with higher levels of small pollution particles and less green spaces might have up to 62 per cent increased risk of developing ADHD, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Environment International, found that children living in greener and less polluted areas have a 50 per cent lower risk of developing ADHD, one of the most prevalent neurodevelopmental disorders.

The researchers led by Matilda van den Bosch, from Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), used data from 37,000 children in Vancouver, Canada. They analysed the possible associations between exposure to greenness, small pollution particles (PM2.5) and noise in early life with later incidence of ADHD, which affects up to approximately 5-10 per cent children and adolescents. "We observed that children living in greener neighbourhoods with low air pollution had a substantially decreased risk of ADHD," said van den Bosch.

"This is an environmental inequality where, in turn, those children living in areas with higher pollution and less greenness face a disproportionally greater risk," she said. The study used administrative data of births from 2000 to 2001 and retrieved data on ADHD cases from hospital records, physician visits and prescriptions.

Related stories

Study Finds Limited Efficacy Of COVID-19 Vaccines Against Omicron

Reinfection With Different Subtypes Of Omicron Possible, Study Finds

Canada College Crisis: Five Things To Do Before Seeking Admission Abroad

The percentage of green space in the participants’ neighbourhood was estimated with a novel and precise satellite metric, while the residential levels of two air pollutants -- NO2 and PM2.5 -- as well as noise levels were estimated using available exposure models. The possible associations between the three environmental exposures and ADHD were assessed using a statistical model that allowed to determine hazard ratios.

The researchers were able to identify 1,217 cases of ADHD, equivalent to a 4.2 per cent of the total study population. The green space analysis revealed that participants living in areas with a greater percentage of vegetation had a lower risk of ADHD, the researchers said. The results show that a 12 per cent increase in vegetation percentage was associated with a 10 per cent reduction in the risk of ADHD, they said.

The study found that participants with a higher exposure to fine particles had higher risk of ADHD. No associations were found for the rest of environmental exposures assessed: NO2 and noise, they said. The results are consistent with previous studies, which found associations between green space and air pollution, respectively, with ADHD. However, most of the research conducted until now focused on the evaluation of single exposures and rarely evaluated joint effects of multiple environmental exposures.

"These associations are particularly relevant because exposures take place in early life, a crucial period for brain development where children are especially vulnerable," van den Bosch said. "Our findings also show that the associations between PM2.5 and ADHD were attenuated by residential green space and vice versa, as if the beneficial effects of vegetation and the harmful effects of PM2.5 neutralised each other," said Weiran Yuchi, from the University of British Columbia, and first author of the study.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

International Air Pollution Children Pollution Research Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) Environment Canada Environment Threat Toronto Vancouver Canada
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Virtual Session Following Cold Like Symptoms From COVID 19

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones Virtual Session Following Cold Like Symptoms From COVID 19

Tough Sanctions Loom Against Russia, Effectiveness Uncertain

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 22 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching

High Cases Indicate Covid-19 Omicron Wave In Singapore Likely To Peak Soon, Says Expert

Canada Official: Emergency Powers Removed After Blockade End

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland