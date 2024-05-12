'You Forgot About Odisha...': CM Naveen Patnaik Counters PM Modi's 'Name All Districts' Dare

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has countered PM Narendra Modi's dare. The state leader hit back at the prime minister and accused him of "taking from Odisha and then forgetting about out".
In a video statement issued on social media platform X, the BJP Chief countered PM Modi and asked him how much he remembered about the state.
"Honourable Prime Minister, how much do you remember about Odisha? Even though Odia is a classical language, you forgot about it. You have allotted Rs 1,000 crore to Sanskrit but zero to Odia", stated Patnaik.
The Odisha CM added that he had sent proposals regarding the recognition of Odissi music but they were rejected. The state chief minister further accused the PM of "taking the coal from Odisha" and then forgetting about the state.
"Odisha's natural wealth is coal. You (Centre) take coal from Odisha. But you forgot to hike the royalty on coal in the last 10 years. Remembering Odisha only at election time will be of no use," stated Patnaik.
The BJD chief continued his jibe at the PM and reminded Modi of the promises made to Odisha during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
"People of Odisha remember your promise of reducing prices, 2 crore jobs, reduce LPG, petrol and diesel prices, provide mobile connectivity to all, reduce or waive GST," stated Patnaik.
What Did PM Modi Say?
Addressing a rally in Berhampur, PM Modi stated that "Odisha needs the Chief Minister who understands Odia language and culture".
"Odisha has fertile land, mineral resources, sea coasts, a trade centre like that of Berhampur, culture, heritage and what not. There is everything in Odisha. Then why is it so that Odisha is rich but its people are poor... Who is responsible for this sin? The answer is Congress and BJD," stated PM Modi.
The prime minister further "challenged" the state CM to name all districts of Odisha and their capitals without looking at a paper. "If the CM cannot name the districts of the state, will he know your pain?" the Prime Minister said.