Elections

'You Forgot About Odisha...': CM Naveen Patnaik Counters PM Modi's 'Name All Districts' Dare

After PM Modi "Dared" CM Naveen Patnaik to name all districts and capitals of Odisha, the state leader had hit back at the prime minister and accused him and the BJP of forgetting about the state and only remembering it during elections.

X/PTI
CM Naveen Patnaik Counters PM Modi's 'Name All Districts' Dare Photo: X/PTI
info_icon

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has countered PM Narendra Modi's dare. The state leader hit back at the prime minister and accused him of "taking from Odisha and then forgetting about out".

In a video statement issued on social media platform X, the BJP Chief countered PM Modi and asked him how much he remembered about the state.

"Honourable Prime Minister, how much do you remember about Odisha? Even though Odia is a classical language, you forgot about it. You have allotted Rs 1,000 crore to Sanskrit but zero to Odia", stated Patnaik.

The Odisha CM added that he had sent proposals regarding the recognition of Odissi music but they were rejected. The state chief minister further accused the PM of "taking the coal from Odisha" and then forgetting about the state.

"Odisha's natural wealth is coal. You (Centre) take coal from Odisha. But you forgot to hike the royalty on coal in the last 10 years. Remembering Odisha only at election time will be of no use," stated Patnaik.

The BJD chief continued his jibe at the PM and reminded Modi of the promises made to Odisha during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

"People of Odisha remember your promise of reducing prices, 2 crore jobs, reduce LPG, petrol and diesel prices, provide mobile connectivity to all, reduce or waive GST," stated Patnaik.

What Did PM Modi Say?

Addressing a rally in Berhampur, PM Modi stated that "Odisha needs the Chief Minister who understands Odia language and culture".

null - -
'CM Who Can't Name All Districts, Can't...': PM Modi Launches Attack Against Naveen Patnaik At Odisha Rally

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Odisha has fertile land, mineral resources, sea coasts, a trade centre like that of Berhampur, culture, heritage and what not. There is everything in Odisha. Then why is it so that Odisha is rich but its people are poor... Who is responsible for this sin? The answer is Congress and BJD," stated PM Modi.

The prime minister further "challenged" the state CM to name all districts of Odisha and their capitals without looking at a paper. "If the CM cannot name the districts of the state, will he know your pain?" the Prime Minister said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Case Against Cop From Navi Mumbai For Abetting His Wife's Suicide
  2. 7/11 Serial Train Blasts: HC Asks Mumbai University If Convict Can Take Law Exams Online
  3. U'khand: Badrinath Temple Opens For Devotees
  4. Thiruvananthapuram Murder Case: Prime Accused Held From Tamil Nadu
  5. EAM Jaishankar Calls For 'High-Quality Capabilities' For India To Stand Out In A Competitive World
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis Join Final Season Of 'You'
  2. Mahesh Thakur To Spend Mother's Day Looking Through Old Photos, Rekindling Memories
  3. Karan V Grover Reveals He Has Imbibed His Mom's Love For Travel And Exploring New Places
  4. Demi Lovato Shares Selfie With Fiance Jutes With Motivational Sticky Notes
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 Appearance, Ranveer Singh Deletes Wedding Pics With Deepika Padukone And More
Sports News
  1. Inter Miami 3-2 Montreal: Lionel Messi Plays Through Scare In Miami's Fifth Consecutive Win
  2. NBA Playoff Wrap: Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks Take 2-1 Leads In Conference Semi-Finals
  3. IPL 2024: KKR Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs - The Journey Of Extraordinary
  4. Mainz 3-0 Borussia Dortmund: Terzic Slams Abject Performance From Champions League Finalists
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; KKR Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs
World News
  1. Afghanistan Declares State Of Emergency After Flash Floods Kills Over 300
  2. Seven Security Personnel Killed In Twin Attacks In Pakistan's North Waziristan
  3. Trump Tells Jersey Shore Crowd He's Being Forced To Endure 'Biden Show Trial' In Hush Money Case
  4. At Least 11 Dead, Mostly Students, In Indonesia Bus Crash After Brakes Apparently Failed, Police Say
  5. Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Israel If Nation’s Existence Is Threatened
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail