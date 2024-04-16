Elections

What has DMK given apart from family rule, corruption, asks Rajnath Singh

"J Jayalalithaa too had worked for the poor and served the people. I always have respect for her," Singh added.

Advertisement

File%20Image
What has DMK given apart from family rule, corruption, asks Rajnath Singh Photo: File Image
info_icon

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Tuesday sought to know from the DMK what it has done for Tamil Nadu apart from "delivering family rule and dispensing corruption."

Alleging the DMK was not capable of providing corruption-free and development-oriented governance, he said the sole aim of the DMK and its ally- the Congress- was to capture power at the Centre.

"I wish to ask the DMK what have you given to Tamil Nadu? It has given family rule and corruption. While the BJP says nation first, the DMK says family first," Singh said while addressing a poll rally in support of the party candidate C Narasimhan here.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was greatly inspired by tall leaders like C Rajagopalachari, K Kamaraj and M G Ramachandran on the social welfare front or honesty in politics was treading on their path for the empowerment of weaker sections.

"J Jayalalithaa too had worked for the poor and served the people. I always have respect for her," Singh added.

The INDI alliance was not durable as the constituents started fighting among themselves before the elections since their sole objective was to capture power, Singh said.

"I wish to ask: Can the DMK or Congress develop Tamil Nadu? Can the DMK ever think beyond its family? Can this alliance strengthen national security or remain intact after the elections? The answer is 'illai' (no in Tamil) for all the questions," he said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported
  3. Kerala Man Dies After Bike Gets Entangled With Security Rope Put Up For PM Modi's Visit
  4. Arunachal Assembly Polls: BJP Leader Ashok Singhal Hails Infrastructure Development In State
  5. Pakistan: Rain Fury Kills 49, Emergency Declared In Southwest
  6. Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Mumbai Court Sends The 2 Men Arrested To Police Custody
  7. Top Solo Female Travel Destinations In 2024 According To TimeOut
  8. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?