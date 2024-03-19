Supreme Court Allows 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' Name For Sharad Pawar's Faction In LS Polls

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Sharad Pawar faction to use 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as its name for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the country.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan also permitted the NCP bloc led by the veteran politician to use as its symbol 'man blowing turha' (a traditional trumpet also known as tutari).
The bench passed the order on a plea by the Sharad Pawar group seeking to restrain the Ajit Pawar faction from using the 'clock' symbol for the polls, as allotted by the Election Commission, on the ground that it is disrupting the level playing field.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), established by Sharad Pawar, used to have the 'clock' as its election symbol until it split. Currently, the symbol is held by the faction led by Ajit Pawar.
The bench instructed both the Election Commission and the State Election Commission (SEC) to acknowledge the 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' and its symbol, which is a 'man blowing turha'.