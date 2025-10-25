RJD Leader Pratima Kushwaha Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal welcomed Kushwaha to the party. Speaking to reporters, he said, “The environment of nepotism and dynastic politics is so prevalent within the RJD and the Congress that many of their leaders are feeling disenchanted. This is the reason several of their leaders are joining the BJP.” Jaiswal added that the NDA aims to form the Bihar government with a two-thirds majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.