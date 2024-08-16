'Rainfall, Festivals': ECI Explains Why Maharashtra Assembly Election Dates Weren't Announced Today

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday held a press conference to declare the dates for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana but the dates for Maharashtra was also expected as it was held with Harayana in the last term. ECI explained the need for delaying the elections with 'weather' and 'festivals' being few of the reasons.
Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, after a decade and following the scrapping of Article 370, will occur in three phases from September 18, with Haryana's assembly elections set for October 1; results for both will be announced on October 4.
During the question answer session in the end of the press conference, CEC Rajiv Kumar was asked why the dates for the Maharshtra Assembly elections weren't announced today.
He said, “Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections were held together. At that time, J&K was not a factor but this time there are four elections this year and fifth election immediately after this. "
He further said that depending on the requirement of forces, the poll panel have decided to conduct 2 elections together.
Kumar also added that other factors include, "there was heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and there are several festivals lined up too.”
Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi for the current term this year.
Kumar said the next set of elections will be announced after the completion of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.