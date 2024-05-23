'Straight To Psychiatrist': Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Sent By God’ Remark

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent claim that he was ‘sent by God’ to lead India. Gandhi shared a snippet on microblogging site X and wrote: "If any common man says the things that the Prime Minister is saying these days, you would take him straight to a psychiatrist."
Modi had made the comment during an interview with News18 in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, where he said, “Till my mother was alive, I had the impression that perhaps my birth was a biological one. After her demise when I view after assimilating all the experiences, I am convinced that God has sent me.”
“I am nothing, only an instrument through which God has decided to achieve and so whenever I do something I believe that God wants to get it done),” he added. Modi's comments were widely discussed on social media.
Gandhi reacted by saying that if a common person were to say the same, they would have been taken ‘straight to a psychiatrist’. Gandhi further took a jibe and said, “His flatters say that wow what he has said, God has sent him as our Prime Minister”.
Watch the video here:
Further criticising PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, during Covid pandemic Indians were lying dead on Ganga beach, thousands were taking their last breath in front of hospitals, but “the one sent by Parmatma (god) said, switch on your mobile phone lights". Rahul Gandhi's statements were welcomed with loud cheer and applause.