J&K Bypolls: PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Takes Lead In Budgam, BJP's Devyani Rana Wins In Nagrota

Aga Syed Muntazir of the PDP is ahead by over 2,000 votes after six rounds of counting in the Budgam bypoll, with NC’s Aga Syed Mehmood trailing.
The bypoll, triggered after Omar Abdullah vacated the seat, saw 50.02% turnout and featured 17 candidates; counting will continue through 17 rounds.
BJP’s Devyani Rana won the Nagrota assembly bypoll by a margin of 24,647 votes, dedicating her victory to her late father and party leader Devender Singh Rana.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir has taken a lead of over 2,000 votes in the Budgam assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to early trends from the Election Commission.
After six rounds of counting, Muntazir had secured 8,690 votes, ahead of National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Syed Mehmood, who had polled 6,656 votes. Counting will span 17 rounds in total. The BJP’s Aga Syed Mohsin stood a distant sixth with 1,132 votes in a contest that saw 17 candidates in the fray.
Counting began at 8 am at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam. The November 11 bypoll saw a voter turnout of 50.02 per cent, with the constituency home to around 1.26 lakh registered voters.
The bypoll was triggered after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat, opting to retain his family bastion of Ganderbal following victories from both constituencies in the previous assembly elections.
Meanwhile, the BJP retained the Nagrota assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir after its 30-year-old candidate Devyani Rana won with a lead of 24,647 votes, carrying forward the legacy of her late father and senior party leader Devender Singh Rana.
Devyani Rana, who has been leading from the beginning, secured 42,350 votes, defeating Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh, who polled 17,703 votes. As the news of her victory spread, Rana received a rousing reception from BJP workers at the counting centre complex.
Rana, who was garlanded on her arrival at the centre, said she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other party leaders for depositing faith in her.
“My victory goes to all the voters who cast their votes in my favour and to the party leadership for the confidence they have shown in me,” she told reporters here.
On the bypoll outcome, she said, “We are deeply grateful for the warm welcome we received, just as every household and family in Nagrota had blessed Rana Sahab in 2024. Today, people have extended their blessings to us with the same love and support. We dedicate this victory to Rana Sahab as a mark of respect. We wish to serve the people just as he did.”