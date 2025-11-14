PDP’s Muntazir Takes 2,000-Vote Lead in Budgam Bypoll

PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir leads by over 2,000 votes in the Budgam bypoll after six rounds of counting.
Budgam saw 50.02% turnout among 1.26 lakh voters in the November 11 election.
The bypoll was held after Omar Abdullah vacated the seat to retain Ganderbal.
In the Budgam assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir was ahead of his closest opponent, National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Syed Mehmood, by a margin of more than 2,000 votes.
After six rounds of counting, Muntazir of the PDP received 8,690 votes, while Mehmood received 6,656, according to the Election Commission website. There will be seventeen counting rounds in all.
With 1,132 votes, Aga Syed Mohsin of the BJP came in a far sixth place.
There were seventeen contenders in all.
At Budgam's Government Higher Secondary School, the bypoll vote counting got underway at eight in the morning.
In the bypoll on November 11, 50.02 percent of voters cast ballots. There were about 1.26 lakh registered voters in the Budgam constituency.
The Budgam bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat and chose his family bastion of Ganderbal after winning from both constituencies in the assembly elections last year.