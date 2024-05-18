Elections

Manmohan Singh, LK Advani Cast Votes From Home

The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi on Thursday kicked off the home voting facility for elderly voters and persons with disabilities (PwDs) and it will go on till May 24.

Hamid Ansari, Manmohan Singh, LK Advani and Dr Murli Manohar Joshi cast their votes using home voting facilty
Former vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former deputy prime minister LK Advani and former Union minister Dr Murli Manohar Joshi have cast their votes using the home voting facility, the Delhi poll body said. 

According to the data shared by the office, 1409 voters cast their ballots from the comfort of their homes across all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi on Friday, which was the second day of the facility being started.

The West Delhi constituency reported the highest number of home votes, with 348 voters participating. Among them, 299 were elderly individuals. 

With the completion of the second day, a total of 2,956 voters have exercised their right to vote from home, the CEO office said. 

"Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and former Union minister Dr Murli Manohar Joshi successfully cast their votes on May 17 from their home availing home voting facility in the New Delhi parliamentary constituency," the office said.

Former vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari cast his vote on Thursday, it added.

Former deputy prime minister LK Advani cast his vote on Saturday, sources said.  

On the first day, 1,482 voters exercised their franchise from home.

A total of 5,406 voters across Delhi -- elderly individuals and PwDs -- have filled out Form 12D to avail of the home voting facility in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This initiative ensures these voters can participate in the electoral process with ease and dignity, eliminating the need to visit polling stations. Delhi will go to polls on May 25.

