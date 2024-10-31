Elections

Maharashtra Election: Independents With Identical Names Cause Concern Among Parties

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, candidates in some constituencies have to deal with a different challenge – Independents with identical names.

Bapusaheb Pathare
Bapusaheb Pathare has sought the disqualification of an Independent candidate with an identical name | Photo: Instagram/Bapusaheb Tukaram Pathare
As major political parties focus on resolving differences internally and among allies ahead of the November 20 assembly elections, candidates in some constituencies have to deal with a different challenge – Independents with identical names. 

Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahakal constituency in Sangli district, where Rohit Raosaheb Patil, the son of late NCP leader and former home minister R R Patil, is contesting against Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Sanjay Kaka Patil, three more candidates with similar names as his are also in the fray.

The NCP (SP) has been stumped by Rohit Ravsaheb Patil, Rohit Rajgonda Patil, and Rohit Rajendra Patil, who are contesting as Independent candidates.

Parties say identical names can confuse voters and cost them dearly if the victory margin is thin.

In Pune, Bapusaheb Tukaram Pathare, the NCP (SP) candidate from the Vadgaon Sheri assembly seat, has sought the disqualification of an Independent candidate with an identical name alleging that he has made incomplete disclosures.

Pathare is pitted against MLA Sunil Tingre of Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the November 20 polls. 

One Bapu Baban Pathare, a resident of Ahilyanagari district, has filed his nomination as an Independent candidate. The election officials, however, have accepted his candidature.

In the Parvati constituency in Pune, where NCP (SP) leader Ashwini Nitin Kadam is contesting against BJP MLA Madhuri Misal, two more Independent candidates with similar names have filed their nominations.

One of them is his namesake ‘Ashwini Nitin Kadam'. The other is Ashwini Vijay Kadam.

