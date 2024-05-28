Elections

LS Polls: Women Voters Outnumber Men In Phase 6

Voting for 58 parliamentary constituencies was held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25. According to the EC, 61.95 per cent of the eligible male voters and 64.95 per cent of the eligible female voters cast ballot in the sixth phase

Female voters outnumbered male voters for the second consecutive time in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections by 3 per cent, according to data released by the Election Commission
In the fifth phase too, more women had turned up at polling stations as compared to men.

In the fifth phase too, more women had turned up at polling stations as compared to men.

BY Outlook Web Desk

In Bihar, 62.95 per cent women voted as against 51.95 per cent men. In Jharkhand, 65.94 per cent women voted and 64.87 per cent men.

Uttar Pradesh saw 57.12 per cent women and 51.31 per cent men cast ballot. In West Bengal, women's turnout stood at 83.83 per cent and men's at 81.62 per cent.

In Odisha, women's turnout (74.86 per cent) was only marginally higher than men's (74.07 per cent).

BY PTI

In the fifth phase, 63 per cent women voters turned up at polling booths as against 61.48 per cent men.

Women's participation was higher than men in Bihar, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

BY Outlook Web Desk

