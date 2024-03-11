Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Election Commission Directs Observers To Ensure Coercion-Free, Fair Polls

The Election Commission on Monday asked its observers to ensure polls free of coercion and intimidation and pushed for judicious use of central and state forces keeping in mind that their deployment should not favour any particular party.

Addressing a meeting of more than 2,100 general, police and expenditure observers here ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and some state assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar directed them to ensure a level-playing field for free and fair elections.

The polls should be free of intimidation and inducement, he said.