Sukhbir Badal Urges EC to De-Recognise AAP Over Sisodia’s 'Incitement' Remarks

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that Manish Sisodia incited AAP cadres to use “falsehoods, illegal gratification, and even violence” to win Punjab in 2027.
He urged the Election Commission to de-recognize AAP, citing violations of the Representation of People Act and Article 324 of the Constitution.
Badal warned that such rhetoric threatens Punjab’s hard-won peace after militancy, demanding an FIR against Sisodia for corrupt practices.
Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), urged the Election Commission on Monday to de-recognise the AAP, claiming that it is using "corrupt, unconstitutional, and illegal means aimed at disturbing the peace in the State" in an attempt to win an electoral victory in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.
According to PTI, Badal was alluding to alleged statements made by Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
A video footage of Sisodia allegedly making the divisive comments during the AAP's women's wing leadership training program on August 13 was shared on social media by the leaders of the Congress, BJP, and SAD on August 16.
"2027 ke chunav jitvane ke liye saam, daam, dand, bhed, sach, jhooth, question, answer, ladai, jhagra, jo karna padega, karenge. Taiyaar hain?" he allegedly said.
In a letter to the chief election commissioner, the SAD president claimed that Sisodia had "incited" the AAP cadre to engage in "corrupt and violent practices" during a recent party gathering that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Punjab President Aman Arora were present at.
According to him, Sisodia had urged the AAP member to go all out and use "falsehoods, deceptive promises, illegal gratification of voters, and even violence to influence the electoral outcome in Punjab" in a speech on the occasion.
Such statements necessitated quick action, he said.
The SAD president further argued that Punjab has recovered from a decade of militancy thanks to coordinated efforts, including those of leaders like Parkash Singh Badal and the late Sant Harchand Singh Longowal, who promoted intercommunal unity among the people.
"External elements like Manish Sisodia are now propelling the state towards anarchy and communal discord by exhorting AAP cadres to adopt violent measures to prevail in forthcoming elections," he alleged.
He said an FIR should be registered against Sisodia for offences under the Representation of the People's Act.
By Section 8 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which stipulates that disqualification upon conviction for offenses including those under Sections 123(1), 123(2), and 123(3A) of the RPA, 1951, or other specified enactments, for a period ranging from six years or more, Badal said that such conduct qualified as a corrupt practice and warranted disqualification from running for office.
He claimed that the behaviour also went against the rules set down by the ECI in the exercise of its authority under Article 324 of the Constitution, which prohibits political parties from encouraging, inciting, or taking part in violence in any way.