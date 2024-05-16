Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Says Will Provide ‘Outside Support’ To INDIA Bloc

Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 'PM Modi's Stand Can Increase Communal Disharmony,' Says Sharad Pawar
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar claimed that the stand taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent days can increase communal disharmony in the country instead of bringing communities closer.
"Narendra Modi is the first prime minister of the country who has taken positions that would increase the communal disharmony between various religions and castes. I heard his speech today in Nashik, and it was as per my expectations. He should have taken positions that will bring the communities and religious groups closer," Pawar said.
Lok Sabha Election: BJP Complains To Election Commission Over Rahul Gandhi's ‘Two Types Of Soldiers’ Remark
The BJP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India (EC) to take strict action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Narendra Modi government has created two categories of soldiers, one comprising those from poor families and reserved classes, and the other from rich families.
“This is a lie. This is an attack on our armed forces. They (Congress) want to make it a controversial topic and lower the morale of the armed forces. This is not a topic of elections. This is a matter of national security,” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after meeting poll panel officials.
India General Elections 2024: A BJP VS INDIA Bloc Fight
Attempting to take on the BJP are several parties, a couple of which have united under a bloc they have named 'INDIA' - The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
'INDIA' bloc is a multi-party political alliance of 41 parties, led by India's largest opposition party the Indian National Congress.
Lok Sabha Election: Mamata Banerjee Says Will Provide ‘Outside Support’ To INDIA Bloc
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her party Trinamool Congress will extend outside support to the opposition INDIA alliance to form the government at the Centre.
“BJP is claiming that it will win 400 seats, but people are saying it will not happen. The entire country has understood that the BJP is a party full of thieves. We (TMC) will support the INDIA bloc from outside to form a government at the Centre,” the TMC chief said at a rally in Hooghly.
