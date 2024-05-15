AAP's Sanjay Singh Meets Swati Maliwal, Says Kejriwal Directed Stern Action On Assault Case

A day after AAP’s Sanjay Singh said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar “misbehaved” with MP Swati Maliwal, the former on Wednesday went to meet the later at her residence in New Delhi.
Singh said Kejriwal had directed stern action on the matter. He was accompanied by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Member Vandana. Maliwal was former chairperson of the DCW.
On Monday, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal alleged a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence. However, she did not file a formal complaint.
Later, Singh, in a presser, confirmed the allegations and said Kejriwal's Private Secretary Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Maliwal and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter.
"Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognisance of it and will take strict action in the incident," Singh said.
The issue had erupted into a major political row with the BJP cornering AAP on the issue with the saffron party leaders demanding that either Kejriwal should sack his assistant, or he himself should quit as Chief Minister.
BJP leaders and workers, including activists of its Mahila Morcha, staged a protest on Wednesday near the Delhi chief minister's residence, demanding a probe into the incident.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva questioned the silence of Kejriwal over the alleged incident and demanded action against those guilty.
BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi, who was formerly with the AAP, expressed concern over Maliwal's safety and questioned Kejriwal if she was being intimidated and pressured into reaching "some kind of a compromise".