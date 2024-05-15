National

BJP Stages Protest Near Delhi CM Residence, Demands Probe In Maliwal Incident

Virendra Sachdeva, president of Delhi BJP, questioned the silence of Kejriwal over the alleged incident and demanded action against those guilty.

BJPs protest demanding justice for Neha Hiremath
BJP's protest demanding probe into Swati Maliwal's incident | Photo: PTI
BJP leaders and workers, including activists of its Mahila Morcha, staged a protest on Wednesday near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding a probe into the incident involving MP Swati Maliwal.

"It's a matter of respect and honour of a woman who has been chief of the Delhi Commission for Women. We are here to support her. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has admitted the incident. Why is not Kejriwal lodging a police complaint against the person who is involved in it," Sachdeva asked

Maliwal had alleged earlier that the Delhi chief minister's assistant Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with her at his residence, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference a day after Maliwal's allegations, Singh said AAP supremo Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.

Sachdeva said the police could launch a probe after confirmation of the incident by Singh. He also urged Maliwal who has maintained complete silence over the incident so far, to come forward to give her statement to the police.

