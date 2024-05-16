Art & Entertainment

'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's Political Drama Gets Postponed Due To Her Lok Sabha Election Campaigns

The makers have not yet announced the new release date of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming 'Emergency.'

Instagram
'Emergency' Poster Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The release date for Kangana Ranaut’s highly-anticipated film, ‘Emergency,’ has been delayed once again, but this time, due to her ongoing political commitments. On Wednesday, Manikarnika Films, the production banner, issued a statement on their social media platforms, confirming the postponement of the film’s release. However, they have not yet announced the new release date.

The official statement reads, “Our hearts are filled with love filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut. As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much awaited film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed. We promise to update you soon with a new release date. Thank you for your continued support.”

Take a look:

The film was initially scheduled for release on June 14, 2024. The actress herself had revealed the release date of the political drama shortly after attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya earlier this year in January. Originally, the film was slated for a theatrical release on November 24, 2023, but had to be postponed due to adjustments in her schedule.

‘Emergency’ also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. The film is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with Kangana Ranaut portraying the titular role of the late politician.

Meanwhile, on the political front, the actress is busy campaigning for BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She officially submitted her nomination for the elections on Tuesday, following her candidacy in March. Following this, the actress remarked, “Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi... I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well,” as quoted by ANI.

Kangana Ranaut - Instagram
Kangana Ranaut To Contest National Election From Mandi, Himachal Pradesh On BJP Ticket

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

