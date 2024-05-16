'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's Political Drama Gets Postponed Due To Her Lok Sabha Election Campaigns

Meanwhile, on the political front, the actress is busy campaigning for BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She officially submitted her nomination for the elections on Tuesday, following her candidacy in March. Following this, the actress remarked, “Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi... I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well,” as quoted by ANI.