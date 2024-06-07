Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA's Key Meeting In Delhi Today; Odisha CM Likely To Be Chosen

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE News: The key leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are expected to participate in a crucial meeting at the parliament's Central Hall on Friday to discuss government formation at the Cetre. Furthermore, the saffron camp is also likely to select the new chief minister of Odisha during its Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi.

Jheelum Basu
Jheelum Basu
7 June 2024
7 June 2024
NDA leaders meeting in Delhi | PTI

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Ajit Pawar Takes All Responsibility For NCP's Poor Performance

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday took full responsibility for the NCP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted the defeat in Baramati, viewed as a prestige battle, was surprising.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of his party MLAs, Pawar said all legislators were firmly with him and rejected speculation that some were planning to defect to the faction led by Sharad Pawar.

"The opposition can say anything. I have always had the support of the people. My MLAs, MLCs have assured me they will always stand by me," he said.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: BJP To Select New CM After Dethroning BJD

Leaders of the saffron camp said that the chief minister of Odisha's maiden government of the BJP is likely to be selected during its Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi on Friday,

The BJP trounced the BJD, which was ruling the state for 24 years in a row, winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

Naveen Patnaik Reacts As BJD's 24-Year Rule in Odisha Comes To An End - PTI
'Nothing To Be Ashamed Of': Naveen Patnaik Reacts As BJD's 24-Year Rule in Odisha Ends

BY Outlook Web Desk

INDIA Bloc Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Meets Uddhav Thackeray

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday night called on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, the meeting between the two prominent INDIA bloc leaders coming amid government formation process by the BJP-led Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

The meeting lasted for more than an hour at 'Matoshree', the residence of Thackeray in Bandra, but what transpired at the huddle was not disclosed by either side.

(PTI Inputs)

Narendra Modi with the other leaders of NDA alliance | - PTI
NDA Meeting: PM Narendra Modi 'Unanimously' Elected Leader Of Alliance| Top Points About Resolution

BY Outlook Web Desk

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Overall Results In Numbers

Take a look at alliance-wise map, party-wise overall seat tally and map, party-wise overall vote share and state-wise seat tally

A clip of NDA-ally Nitish Kumar and INDIA bloc partner RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav travelling on the same flight to Delhi from Bihar has gone viral. - null
Lok Sabha Poll Results: Nitish, Tejashwi On Same Flight Amid NDA, INDIA Bloc Huddle As BJP Falls Short Of Majority

BY Nayanika Sengupta

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live: NDA MPs To Meet In Delhi Today

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are expected to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term. The swearing-in is likely to be held on Sunday.

It hhhas bee reported that senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Post-Result Developments

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell short of 32 seats to achieve simple majority in Lok Sabha, several regional parties, government formation by Narendra Modi-led BJP is now largely dependent on several regional parties including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United).

However, Modi was unanimously selected as the leader of NDA MPs onnn Wednesday in presence of senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar.

Modi may be sworn in over the weekend, possibly Sunday. The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

