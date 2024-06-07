Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA's Key Meeting In Delhi Today; Odisha CM Likely To Be Chosen

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Ajit Pawar Takes All Responsibility For NCP's Poor Performance
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday took full responsibility for the NCP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted the defeat in Baramati, viewed as a prestige battle, was surprising.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting of his party MLAs, Pawar said all legislators were firmly with him and rejected speculation that some were planning to defect to the faction led by Sharad Pawar.
"The opposition can say anything. I have always had the support of the people. My MLAs, MLCs have assured me they will always stand by me," he said.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: BJP To Select New CM After Dethroning BJD
Leaders of the saffron camp said that the chief minister of Odisha's maiden government of the BJP is likely to be selected during its Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi on Friday,
The BJP trounced the BJD, which was ruling the state for 24 years in a row, winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.
INDIA Bloc Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Meets Uddhav Thackeray
Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday night called on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, the meeting between the two prominent INDIA bloc leaders coming amid government formation process by the BJP-led Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.
The meeting lasted for more than an hour at 'Matoshree', the residence of Thackeray in Bandra, but what transpired at the huddle was not disclosed by either side.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Overall Results In Numbers
Take a look at alliance-wise map, party-wise overall seat tally and map, party-wise overall vote share and state-wise seat tally
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live: NDA MPs To Meet In Delhi Today
Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are expected to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term. The swearing-in is likely to be held on Sunday.
It hhhas bee reported that senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Post-Result Developments
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell short of 32 seats to achieve simple majority in Lok Sabha, several regional parties, government formation by Narendra Modi-led BJP is now largely dependent on several regional parties including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United).
However, Modi was unanimously selected as the leader of NDA MPs onnn Wednesday in presence of senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar.
Modi may be sworn in over the weekend, possibly Sunday. The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.