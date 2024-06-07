Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA's Key Meeting In Delhi Today; Odisha CM Likely To Be Chosen

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday took full responsibility for the NCP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted the defeat in Baramati, viewed as a prestige battle, was surprising.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of his party MLAs, Pawar said all legislators were firmly with him and rejected speculation that some were planning to defect to the faction led by Sharad Pawar.

"The opposition can say anything. I have always had the support of the people. My MLAs, MLCs have assured me they will always stand by me," he said.