Elections

'Nothing To Be Ashamed Of': Naveen Patnaik Reacts As BJD's 24-Year Rule in Odisha Ends

Patnaik tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister on Wednesday to Governor Raghubar Das. The BJD Chief's stint came to an end on June 4 after the Bharatiya Janta Party swept Odisha in the assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections.

PTI
Naveen Patnaik Reacts As BJD's 24-Year Rule in Odisha Comes To An End Photo: PTI
info_icon

Days after BJP's sweep in Odisha, outgoing Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal Chief Naveen Patnaik has stated that they party has "nothing to be ashamed of" in its 24-year reign in the state.

While addressing the party workers, the outgoing Odisha CM claimed that when he first came into power in 2000, 70 percent of Odisha was under the poverty line. Patnaik claimed that after the BJD's work in the past 24 years, only 10 percent of the people are now below the poverty line.

"We have put up good work in all the programmes like education, health, agriculture, etc. We are not ashamed of the 24-year rule of our government," stated Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Set To End As BJP Crosses Majority - PTI
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Ends As BJP Sweeps Odisha | Full Winners List

BY Outlook Web Desk

Patnaik tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister on Wednesday to Governor Raghubar Das. The BJD Chief's stint came to an end on June 4 after the Bharatiya Janta Party swept Odisha in the assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections.

The Biju Janta Dal has formed the ruling government in Odisha for 27 years, of which, Patnaik has been the head of for 24 years. With BJP's landslide victory in the state, the long stint of the regional party now comes to an end.

Outgoing Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tenders his resignation letter to Governor Raghubar Das, after the defeat of his party in the state assembly elections, at Raj Bhavan, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. - PTI
Odisha Assembly Polls: Naveen Patnaik Resigns As CM After Defeat, Marking End Of 24-Year-Long Rule

BY Outlook Web Desk

BJP Sweeps Odisha In Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha Elections

The Bharatiya Janta Party is all set to form the government in Odisha for the first time ever following its landslide victory in the Vidhan Sabha Elections. BJP won a total of 78 seats of 147 in the legislative assembly while the incumbent BJD won only 51 seats.

In the Lok Sabha Election Result, the BJP won 20 seats of the total 21 in the state. The remaining seat was won by the Indian National Congress, resulting in the ouster of the BJD.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Noida: Man Changing Truck Tyre On Expressway Killed As Car Hits Him
  2. College Student Falls To Death From High-Rise Noida Society
  3. Modi Set For Third Term: Bangladesh PM, Sri Lanka President, Other World Leaders Invited For Oath-Taking
  4. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Wendell Pierce Says White Owner Denied His Application To Rent New York Apartment: Bigots Are Real
  2. Taraji P Henson To Host BET Awards 2024 For Third Time
  3. Jackie and Ayesha Shroff Celebrate Their 47th Wedding Anniversary
  4. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Mark Three Years Of Marital Bliss, Share Unseen Pictures
  5. Demi Lovato Reveals She Got Used To ‘Not Seeing Hope’ Amid Addiction Struggles
Sports News
  1. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Masaba's Men Script Historic Win
  2. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: UGA Post Historic Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  3. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Starck Strikes Early In Oman's 165-Run Chase
  4. French Open: Alexander Zverev Aims For 'Absolute Limit' After Progression To Semi-Final
  5. France 3-0 Luxembourg: Kylian Mbappe Hailed As 'Fantastic Leader' After Dominant Show
World News
  1. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UNRWA School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  2. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
  3. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
  4. Ever Thought About Lifetime Free McDonald's? Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Have It
  5. Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UNRWA School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Modi 3.0 Likely To Begin Saturday; Patnaik Reacts To BJP's Odisha Sweep
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: UGA Post Historic Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Starck Strikes Early In Oman's 165-Run Chase