Prashant Kishor 'Won't Get Into Election Numbers Anymore' After His Predictions For LS Polls Go Wrong

Amid this, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday accepted that his predictions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections went wrong and said that he was "ready to eat the humble pie" for the inaccuracies in his pre-poll assessments.

"Yes, I and pollsters like me got it wrong. We are ready to eat the humble pie," Prashant Kishor said in an interview with India Today TV after the Lok Sabha election results.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: NDA Underperforms, Cong Revives Under INDIA Bloc