Know Which Constituencies Scheduled Are Going To Vote In Phase 4 | Full List

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A total of 96 Lok Sabha constituencies spread in 10 states will go to the polls in phase 4 of the ongoing seven phase general election.

96 Lok Sabha constituencies scheduled for polling in fourth phase.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
With the culmination of high octane campaigning during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the polling for this phase will take place on Monday (May 13). A total of 96 Lok Sabha constituencies spread in 10 states will go to the polls.

The Lok Sabha Election 2024, which commenced from April 19, will witness the country vote in seven phases.

The filing of nomination forms for these 96 Lok Sabha seats began on April 18. The last date of the nominations was April 25.

In phase 4, all the constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will vote in a single phase on May 13. Besides, in Andhra Pradesh, the Assembly polls for 175 constituencies will also be held on May 13.

Here is the full list of Lok Sabha constituencies scheduled to go for polling on May 13:

1. Andhra Pradesh: Araku, Srikakulam,Vizianagaram,Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijaywada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajamet, Chittoor.

2. Bihar: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger

3. Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar

4. Jharkhand: Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu

5. Madhya Pradesh: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa

6. Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed

7. Odisha: Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Kalahandi

8. Telangana: Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warrangal, Mahbudabad, Khammam

9. Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich

10. West Bengal: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum

