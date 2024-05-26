Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE News: 61.7% Voter Turnout In 6th Phase Of LS Polls; PM Modi To Hold Rallies In Uttar Pradesh

Elections 2024 LIVE News Updates: PM Modi will be addressing rallies three rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. BJP's Amit Shah and JP Nadda will be canvassing various parts of Bihar throughout the day. On the other hand, Congress has scheduled their rallies in Himachal Pradesh as Rahul Gandhi will take out two rallies in the state on May 26.

26 May 2024
PM Modi And Yogi Adityanath In Ayodhya Roadshow PTI

Election 2024 LIVE News: AIMIM Chief Asadussin Owaisi Says, 'My Party Will Ensure Next PM Is Not Narendra Modi'

Addressing an election rally on Saturday in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, whose party is not a part of the opposition coalition, vowed to ensure that Modi did not get a third consecutive term in office, which would lead to "scaremongering in the name of Hindus and Muslims, temples and mosques".

"Modi spoke a lie when he said Muslim women beget more children. He has also been insulting the community again and again by saying Muslims want to lay their hands on 'mangalsutras'. A true Muslim will always protect his sisters and their mangalsutras," said the Hyderabad MP, at the rally held in Nasriganj sub-division of Rohtas district.

Owaisi, whose party has fielded candidates in several seats in the state including Karakat, said, "Vote for our sister Priyanka Chaudhary. It is my promise that my party will ensure that the next PM of the country is not Narendra Modi or any other leader of the BJP."

He claimed that if Modi returned to power, nobody would listen to the problems of the people.

Election 2024 LIVE News: Reports Of Violence Came In From West Bengal During 6th Phase Voting

As Jangal Mahal region went for voting in the 6th phase of Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Jhargram candidate Pranat Tudu claimed his convoy was attacked in Garbeta area of Paschim Medinipur district, following which security personnel escorting him were injured and had to be hospitalised. Tudu also received injuries on his forehead, which needed medical attention.

Minor clashes broke out between supporters of the ruling TMC and BJP in the Ghatal constituency over stopping polling agents from entering the booths.

In the Midnapore constituency, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul faced "go back" slogans from TMC activists. Subsequently, a scuffle broke out between BJP and TMC activists, following which central forces reached the spot to disperse the mob.

A group of people shouted slogans against BJP candidate and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay when he reached the polling booth in Tamluk.

Election 2024 LIVE News: PDP Holds Protest Amid Polling In Jammu And Kashmir

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir, staged a sit-in outside Bijbehara police station on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Anantnag district against alleged detention of her party workers and polling agents. She also claimed outgoing calls on her mobile number were suspended.

Reportedly police said those detained were overground workers (OGWs) and the action was taken to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

Mehbooba's daughter and PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleged polling was deliberately slowed down at a booth in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, a charge denied by the administration.

Election 2024 LIVE News: Rahul Gandhi To Hold Rallies In Himachal Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold two rallies in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held rallies in Rohru constituency on Saturday.

Election 2024 LIVE News: BJP Rallies To Be Held In Bihar Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two rallies in Bihar and one in Punjab.

BJP chief J. P. Nadda will address three rallies in Jehanabad, Bhojpur and Nalanda in Bihar.

Election 2024 LIVE News: PM Modi To Address 3 Rallies In Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address election rallies in Mirzapur, Ghosi and Bansgaon in Uttar Pradesh today.

Election 2024 LIVE News: 6th Phase Of LS Polls Saw Voter Turnout Of 61.7%

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday registered a voter turnout of 61.76 per cent which is the lowest among all phases, according to the data complied till May 26 morning in the Voter Turnout App.

In the sixth phase, 58 seats in eight states and Union Territories went to polls on Saturday.

Incidents of violence, including an alleged assault on a BJP candidate, minor clashes and protests were reported from West Bengal while there were instances of EVM malfunctioning at some places, including Delhi.

