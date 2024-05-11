Elections

'I Missed Delhi People': Arvind Kejriwal Promises INDIA Bloc Will Change Fate Of Country In First Roadshow After Bail

Kejriwal also held his second roadshow in the late evening in support of AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar, where he alleged the BJP wanted to change the Constitution and end the reservation policy.

PTI
Arvind Kejriwal's road show Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held his first roadshow in the city after being released from Tihar Jail a day before and he asserted that the BJP will not form the government on June 4 and said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, the direction and fate of the country will change. 

He held his first roadshow for Lok Sabha election campaign along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in the South Delhi and East Delhi constituencies. 

Kejriwal also held his second roadshow in the late evening in support of AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar, where he alleged the BJP wanted to change the Constitution and end the reservation policy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | - PTI
'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement

BY Outlook Web Desk

Party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers while Kejriwal and Mann mounted an open-roof vehicle, waving and greeting people.

"I have come straight to you after being released from jail. I missed Delhi people a lot. I want to thank crores of people who prayed and sent blessings to me," Kejriwal said at the end of his roadshow.

Mann said Kejriwal has "changed the direction of politics" in the country. In the coming days, he will decide which way the politics of the country is headed, asserted Mann.

He also assured women that he will start the scheme of a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to them, announced in Delhi Budget this year.

Kejriwal also hit out at the Modi government saying the BJP was talking about 'mangalsutra' instead of telling about its achievements of 10 years.

Recalling his days in jail, Kejriwal said his wife Sunita, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his ministers used to come to meet him.

"I used to ask my ministers about the welfare of people while in jail. During my stay in jail, I used to think what is my fault that I was arrested. My fault was that I provided good schools and hospitals for people. I provided health facilities to people. They (BJP) stopped my insulin for 15 days in jail," he said.

The AAP chief said he was fighting against "dictatorship" with all his power.

"I need your support. The country never accepted any dictator and people removed them. I have come to seek your support to fight dictatorship," he said.

null - null
Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: 'Truth Can't Be Defeated', Says AAP; Wife Sunita Calls It 'Victory Of Democracy' | Who Said What

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kejriwal asserted that the Modi government will not be formed on June 4.

"They are losing seats everywhere, be it Karnataka, Haryana. In Punjab, they will not win anything and even in Delhi, all the seven seats will be won by the INDIA bloc," he claimed.

If the INDIA bloc comes to power, full statehood will be provided to Delhi, he said.

The Delhi chief minister alleged the BJP wants to shut everything to paralyse the Delhi government.

Remembering his former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who are in Tihar jail, he claimed they changed the face of schools and hospitals.

"Sisodia changed the face of schools in Delhi. He should be made the Union minister of education," he said.

AAP volunteers, holding party flags and raising slogans, marched behind the vehicle in the narrow streets of Mehrauli in South Delhi, in support of party candidate Sahi Ram Pehalwan.

Kejriwal, who is out on an interim bail granted by the Supreme Court till June 1, earlier in the day said he will campaign across the country to fight against "dictatorship".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to excise policy - PTI
Arvind Kejriwal Bail: Conditions Imposed On AAP Chief By SC While Granting Interim Bail

BY Outlook Web Desk

Punjab CM Mann said it was the "most fortunate" moment for Delhi that its "beloved leader" is amid people within 24 hours after getting bail.

"Nobody comes out of their homes for political leaders. But you stood with him and his family during the crisis," he said thanking people.

BJP thought sending AAP leaders in jail will finish the party but they do not know that it is a "thought that cannot be finished," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'I Missed Delhi People': Arvind Kejriwal Promises INDIA Bloc Will Change Fate Of Country In First Roadshow After Bail
  2. 3 Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  3. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  4. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  5. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
Entertainment News
  1. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  2. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
  3. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  4. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
  5. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
Sports News
  1. Al-Hilal Crowned Saudi Pro League Champions After Al-Hazm Hammering
  2. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Off To Good Start
  3. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
  4. Newcastle 1-1 Brighton: Seagulls Draw Could Prove A 'Valuable Point' For Magpies, Says Howe
  5. IPL 2024: RR Looking To Expand Association With Assam Beyond Cricket, Says Ranjit Barthakur
World News
  1. Israel Orders New Evacuations In Gaza's Last Refuge Of Rafah As It Expands Military Offensive
  2. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Capital Witnesses Clashes Amidst Total Strike Against Police Crackdown
  3. Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee
  4. Forgot Mother’s Day? Here’s A Complete Guide For Your Last Minute Preps And Gift Ideas!
  5. Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail