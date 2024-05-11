National

'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was released from Tihar jail on interim bail, asked if PM Modi will be retiring in 2025 while citing a rule made by him that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years.

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Photo: PTI
Responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on this being PM Modi's last year in office as he will turn 75 on September 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country again and will complete his third term.

Modi turning 75: What did Amit Shah say?

"I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal and the INDI alliance that there is no need to be happy about Modiji turning 75. It is not written in the Constitution of the BJP that Modiji cannot become Prime Minister. He will again become Prime Minister and complete the term," Amit Shah said while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

Further intensifying his response to Kejriwal, Amit Shah reiterated that Arvind Kejriwal shouldn't consider interim bail as a clean chit.

"The interim bail has only been given till June 1 and on June 2 he has to surrender himself in front of the agencies. If Arvind Kejriwal considers this as a clean chit, then his understanding of the law is weak", Shah said.

Besides Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda also dismissed Delhi CM's comments in an X post. "Now they are looking for a way out by making an excuse of Modi Ji's age. There is no such provision regarding age anywhere in the constitution of the BJP... Modi ji is our leader and will continue to lead us in the future too," Nadda said.

Kejriwal's remarks on Modi turning 75

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal, who was released from Tihar jail on interim bail, asked if PM Modi will be retiring in 2025. "PM Modi is turning 75 on September 17. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha have retired, and now PM Modi is going to retire on September 17," Kejriwal said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | - PTI
'One Nation, One Leader': Delhi CM Kejriwal's Fresh Attack On PM Modi After Release From Jail | Top Quotes

BY Outlook Web Desk

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to lead the nation post the Lok Sabha elections, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that Kejriwal raised the "genuine" issue of '75 years age rule', which was made by Prime Minister Modi.

Sinngh also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward to clarify the BJP's '75 years retirement formula' which they have imposed on their senior party leaders.

"They (BJP leaders, including Shah) said whatever rule PM Modi has made, it will be implemented on other leaders but not on Modi," Singh said.

