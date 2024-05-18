Elections

'Does Rahul Carry Chinese Constitution?': Assam CM Himanta's Fresh Attack On Opposition Over Gandhi's Red Book

PTI
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a fresh political attack Assam Chief Minister and a former Congress leader, has alleged that Rahul Gandhi has been displaying the Chinese constitution at his poll rallies. CM Sarma's remark came based on the red colour of the book carried by Gandhi.

"The original copy of the Constitution of India has a blue cover. The original Chinese constitution has a red cover. Does Rahul carry a Chinese Constitution? We will need to verify," Mr Sarma, 55, posted on X on Friday along with a picture of the Constitution, in what he calls the original blue cover, and a Rahul Gandhi picture with the red one.

The BJP's allegation came amid Congress' consistent claim that BJP planning to change the constitution. The BJP however has maintained that no government can change the constitution

Reacting to Assam CM's post, netizens highlighted the fact that the red-bound Constitution is a coat pocket edition, which has been presented to top Indian leaders, including the President, Prime Minister and the Union Home minister.

Despite criticism on social media, the chief minister still maintained, "Rahul is displaying a red Chinese constitution to the people attending his meetings. Our constitution, in blue, includes a chapter called the Directive Principles of State Policy, which makes it a sacred duty to enact a Uniform Civil Code in our country; Rahul is now opposing this. That's why I am sure that the constitution in his hand must be a Chinese one," he said in a post today.

An MLA belonging to the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party pointed to the "red gamcha" worn by the Chief Minister.

"There is no fixed colour of Indian constitution. The Chief Minister also wears a red gamcha, is it also from China? This is not a right post," Hafiz Rafiqul Islam, MLA, AIUDF said.

