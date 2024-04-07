Elections

Fully Confident Himachal Pradesh's People Will Support Us, Truth Will Prevail: Priyanka Gandhi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypolls to be held simultaneously in Himachal Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday expressed confidence that people of the state will support her party and truth will prevail.

She said on the one hand, there is the BJP's pursuit of power by using money and agencies, destroying democracy in the process, and on the other there is the Congress' resolve to work tirelessly for the people with truth, courage and patience.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I met all leaders of the Congress Party in Himachal Pradesh. I am proud of their unity, hard work, courage to contest elections strongly and their dedication towards the people."

"On the one hand, there is the BJP's empire of fear, greed and lies. The pursuit of power through money power and agencies is a politics that destroys democracy. On the other hand, Congress has the resolve to work tirelessly for the people with truth, courage and patience," she said.

"I have full confidence that the public will support us and truth will prevail," the Congress general secretary asserted.

In Himachal Pradesh, bypolls to six assembly seats will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh were necessitated after the disqualification of Congress MLAs.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats -- Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla and Kangra. The BJP won all four seats in 2019. Later, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh snatched Mandi from the BJP in a bypoll necessitated in 2021 following the death of incumbent MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Congress sources had earlier said that Priyanka Gandhi played a "pivotal" role in protecting people's mandate in Himachal Pradesh, remaining in constant touch with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and senior leaders "to foil the BJP's 'Operation Lotus'" in February.

Priyanka Gandhi was the face of the Congress' campaign in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022. She has earlier also played the role of a "trouble-shooter" for the Congress.

