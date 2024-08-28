Elections

ECI Takes Cognisance Of BJP’s Video Featuring Minor In Haryana, Issues Notice To Party

The ECI (Election Commission of India) prohibits use of children in election-related activities and campaigning.

ECI takes cognisance of child featuring in BJP video.(Representational image) |
ECI takes cognisance of child featuring in BJP video.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Election Commission of India(ECI) has sent a notice to BJP for featuring a child during an election campaign video in Haryana on Wednesday. The ECI has taken cognisance of a post on X by BJP Haryana handle using a child in campaign video, which it said is a violation the election guidelines.

The Commission prohibits use of children in election-related activities and campaigning.

"A show cause notice has been issued by CEO Haryana to State President, BJP Haryana for immediate corrective action; he is also to submit their response by 29.08.24 (6pm),” reported news agency ANI.

In February this year, the Commission had said it will ensure zero-tolerance on use of children in election-linked work and campaign activities.

Ex-Home Minister Anil Vij Requests For Fresh Dates - | Photo: PTI
Haryana Assembly Polls: Ex-Home Minister Anil Vij Requests For Fresh Dates | Here's Why

BY Outlook Web Desk

The ECI has mandated District Election Officers and Returning Officers to take personal responsibility for ensuring compliance with all relevant acts and laws pertaining to child labour.

"Any violation of these provisions by the election machinery under their jurisdiction will result in severe disciplinary action," the EC had said in a statement on February 5.

Indian boxer Manoj Kumar. - X | Manoj kumar
Boxer Manoj Kumar's Coach & Elder Brother Rajesh Sets Sights On Congress Ticket For Haryana Election

BY PTI

The ECI rules state the mere presence of a child accompanied by their parent or guardian in proximity of a political leader and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party, will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal has said several teams are closely monitoring social media platforms ahead of the October 1 assembly election in the state, reports said.

He reportedly said several team have been formed to keep a close watch on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp groups, and X.

"Any news published or broadcasted must remain impartial. The media should refrain from publishing or airing content that favours or opposes any religion, caste, or community," he said in a statement.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Karun Nair Not Looking Far Into Future, Focuses On Career Relaunch After Struggles
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
  3. LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades
  4. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  5. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Subroto Cup International Football Tournament: Meghalaya School Wins Sub-Junior Boys Title
  3. Arsenal: Gunners' Attacking Efficiency The Difference This Season, Insists Mikel Arteta
  4. Romelu Lukaku To Napoli: Belgian Lands In Italy To Rekindle Winning Relationship With Antonio Conte
  5. La Liga: Patience Is The Key, Says Michel After Girona's Underwhelming Start
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand: Champai Soren Resigns From JMM Ahead Of Joining BJP On August 30
  2. ED Imposes Rs 908 Crore Fine On DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan And His Family | Details
  3. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  4. Uttarakhand: Families Evacuated, Vehicles Under Debris After Landslide At Varunavat Hill
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: IMA Suspends Membership Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  2. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  3. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  4. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  5. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
World News
  1. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Released From Custody, Court Appearance Awaited
  2. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  3. Bangladesh's Interim Government Led By Yunus Lifts Ban On The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami Party
  4. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  5. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists