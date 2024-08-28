ECI Takes Cognisance Of BJP’s Video Featuring Minor In Haryana, Issues Notice To Party

The Election Commission of India(ECI) has sent a notice to BJP for featuring a child during an election campaign video in Haryana on Wednesday. The ECI has taken cognisance of a post on X by BJP Haryana handle using a child in campaign video, which it said is a violation the election guidelines.
The Commission prohibits use of children in election-related activities and campaigning.
"A show cause notice has been issued by CEO Haryana to State President, BJP Haryana for immediate corrective action; he is also to submit their response by 29.08.24 (6pm),” reported news agency ANI.
In February this year, the Commission had said it will ensure zero-tolerance on use of children in election-linked work and campaign activities.
The ECI has mandated District Election Officers and Returning Officers to take personal responsibility for ensuring compliance with all relevant acts and laws pertaining to child labour.
"Any violation of these provisions by the election machinery under their jurisdiction will result in severe disciplinary action," the EC had said in a statement on February 5.
The ECI rules state the mere presence of a child accompanied by their parent or guardian in proximity of a political leader and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party, will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines.
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal has said several teams are closely monitoring social media platforms ahead of the October 1 assembly election in the state, reports said.
He reportedly said several team have been formed to keep a close watch on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp groups, and X.
"Any news published or broadcasted must remain impartial. The media should refrain from publishing or airing content that favours or opposes any religion, caste, or community," he said in a statement.