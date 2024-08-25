National

Haryana Assembly Polls: Ex-Home Minister Anil Vig Requests For Fresh Dates | Here's Why

As per the former state home minister, a series of holidays on the declared dates would amount to a long holiday, which in turn would mean a low voter turnout.

Ex-Home Minister Anil Vig Requests For Fresh Dates | Photo: PTI
Former Haryana Minister Anil Vig has requested fresh dates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls in October. Speaking to reporters, the senior BJP leader has called for new dates, triggering backlash from opposition parties.

As per the former state home minister, a series of holidays on the declared dates would amount to a long holiday, which in turn would mean a low voter turnout.

"The declared dates make it possible for people to take extended holidays, which reduces voter turnout. Congress has reacted today, but we are not just asking for an extension. We suggest moving the dates back by a few days to prevent a long holiday period," stated Vig, adding that the fresh dates should be fixed for September.

Polling in Haryana will be held on October 1 - which has been declared a polling holiday. Before this, September 28 and 29 are a weekend, prompting people to take an off on September 30.

Furthermore, the polling day is followed by Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on October 3.

Congress leader Kumari Selja - Atul Yadav/PTI
Haryana Assembly Polls: Congress Leader Selja Says Party Will Run Solo, No Alliance With AAP

BY PTI

Along with the BJP, the s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) led by Abhay Chautala has also requested the Election Commission to issue new dates.

However, due to the request led by the BJP, the Congress has stated that the ruling party has already accepted "defeat" by asking for fresh dates to be issued.

"Polls should be held according to the date fixed by the EC... People of Haryana don't want to see the BJP government in power even for a day," stated Congress' Bhupinder Hooda, a former Chief Minister.

Former home minister Vig responded to this swipe and stated that the BJP is not afraid and is ready to contest elections "Even if they are held tomorrow".

