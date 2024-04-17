Elections

EC Asks Political Parties To Share Details Of Aircraft, Helicopters Used In Campaigning

The letter said this information has to be furnished under the Model Code of Conduct in force for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which has to be sent to the ECI.

EC asks political parties to furnish details relating to aircraft used for campaigning
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked political parties to furnish details of aircraft and helicopters being used for campaigning, including their origin and destination and details of people ferried in them.

A letter by Tejas Samel, deputy election officer of Mumbai Suburban district, dated April 12, said such information has to be furnished three days before the journey to the district election office, but that duration has now been reduced to 24 hours.

"We are sending a revised letter on April 17. Instead of three days, they have to inform us 24 hours in advance," Samel told PTI on Tuesday night.

The details should also include the make of the aircraft/helicopter and people travelling in them.

The letter said this information has to be furnished under the Model Code of Conduct in force for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, which has to be sent to the ECI.

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which has 48 seats, will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20.

