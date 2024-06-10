Bye-Elections 2024: EC Announces Bypolls For 13 Vacancies Across 7 States On July 10 | Details

A week after wrapping up the Lok Sabha Elections, Vidhan Sabha Elections and 25 bye-poll elections, the Election Commission of India has now released the scheduled for bye-elections in assembly constituencies across seven states.
As per the official statement released by the polling body, the bye-elections for the assembly constituencies will be conducted across seven states of Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh for 13 vacancies.
ECI has stated that the polls will be conducted on July 10 and the counting of votes will be done on July 13.
Bye-Elections 2024 - List of Constituencies Which Will Head To The Polls
|State
|Constituency
|Bihar
|Rupauli
|West Bengal
|Raiganj
|Ranaghat Dakshin
|Bagda
|Maniktala
|Tamil Nadu
|Vikravani
|Madhya Pradesh
|Amarwara
|Uttarakhand
|Badrinath
|Manglaur
|Punjab
|Jalandhar West
|Himachal Pradesh
|Dehra
|Hamirpur
|Nalagarh
As per the schedule released by the ECI, the last date to file the nominations is June 21. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their candidatures by June 26.
The constituencies will head to the polls on July 10, 2024 and the counting of votes will take place on July 13. In case of any postponement, the polling body has assured that these elections will be completed before July 15.
The Election Commission of India recently announced the results of the Lok Sabha General Elections; Assembly Election Results for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh; and bye-elections results for 25 vacancies across 12 states.