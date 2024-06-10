Elections

Bye-Elections 2024: EC Announces Bypolls For 13 Vacancies Across 7 States On July 10 | Details

The bye-elections for the assembly constituencies will be conducted across seven states of Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh for 13 vacancies.

Bye-Elections 2024: EC Announces Bypolls For 13 Vacancies Across 7 States On July 10 | Details Photo: PTI
A week after wrapping up the Lok Sabha Elections, Vidhan Sabha Elections and 25 bye-poll elections, the Election Commission of India has now released the scheduled for bye-elections in assembly constituencies across seven states.

As per the official statement released by the polling body, the bye-elections for the assembly constituencies will be conducted across seven states of Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh for 13 vacancies.

ECI has stated that the polls will be conducted on July 10 and the counting of votes will be done on July 13.

Modi Signs First File Of 3.0 Govt ; Cabinet Portfolios To Be Revealed Soon - PTI
Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi Refutes Reports Claiming He Wants To Quit Cabinet

BY Danita Yadav

Bye-Elections 2024 - List of Constituencies Which Will Head To The Polls

State Constituency
Bihar Rupauli
West Bengal Raiganj
Ranaghat Dakshin
Bagda
Maniktala
Tamil Nadu Vikravani
Madhya Pradesh Amarwara
Uttarakhand Badrinath
Manglaur
Punjab Jalandhar West
Himachal Pradesh Dehra
Hamirpur
Nalagarh

As per the schedule released by the ECI, the last date to file the nominations is June 21. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their candidatures by June 26.

The constituencies will head to the polls on July 10, 2024 and the counting of votes will take place on July 13. In case of any postponement, the polling body has assured that these elections will be completed before July 15.

The Election Commission of India recently announced the results of the Lok Sabha General Elections; Assembly Election Results for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh; and bye-elections results for 25 vacancies across 12 states.

