Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu first became the CM nearly 30 years ago in 1995 and went on to rule till 2004 to be replaced by late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

PTI
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12. Naidu will take oath as the state’s CM for the third time.

Naidu reportedly will take oath at 11.27 am on June 12 near Kesarapalli IT Park at Gannavaram in the state’s Krishna district. Prior to this, Naidu first became the CM nearly 30 years ago in 1995 and went on to rule till 2004 to be replaced by late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

Ready To Move No-Confidence Motion Against BJP As 'Last Resort': Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu
PM Modi To Attend Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony As Andhra Pradesh CM

PTI

The IT park where Naidu is scheduled to take oath is located close to the airport, and is 20 kilometers away from Vijayawada. Reports said TDP had earlier planned to hold the swearing-in ceremony at Amaravati. However, after several leaders from BJP and other parties have been invited and are expected to attend, the Gannavaram venue has been selected as it is close to the airport.

At least two newly elected Jana Sena Party MLAs and at least one BJP MLA reportedly are likely to get berths in Naidu’s Cabinet.

Modi Cabinet 3.0 To Hold First Meeting Today; Portfolios To Be Revealed
NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Modi Cabinet 3.0 First Meet Likely Today; Markets Hit All-Time High After Oath Ceremony

BY Danita Yadav

Thousands of TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP supporters are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The TDP-led coalition with JSP and BJP won a landslide victory in the Assembly elections held on May 13, with the alliance winning 164 seats.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu endorsed PM Modi as the leader of NDA
Balance Regional Aspirations, National Interests: TDP Chief Naidu

PTI

TDP alone won 135 seats, while the JSP won all 21 it contested and BJP won eight of the 10 it contested.

Meanwhile, Naidu has urged party members to maintain restraint and not take part in any violence.

The stringent security measures have been put in place at the sensitive areas in the state.

