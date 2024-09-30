Elections

'Shows Cong’s Hate': Shah Slams Kharge For 'Dragging PM Modi In 'Personal Health Matters'

Amit Shah has condemned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s comments regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his statements made in Jasrota after experiencing a syncopal attack.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R). Photo: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his latest remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it "absolutely distasteful and disgraceful." This condemnation comes after Kharge made comments at a public rally in Jasrota, where he, after experiencing a syncopal attack, declared he would not die until Modi is removed from power.

What did Kharge say?


“I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power. I will fight for you,” the 83-year-old Congress chief said after he fell ill while addressing a rally in Jasrota. He further made remarks asserting the Congress party’s commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. 

While criticizing PM Modi, Kharge said, "Modiji is shedding crocodile tears for the future of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir," alleging that the prime minister has contributed to widespread despair among the youth over the past decade. He pointed out that "65 percent of government positions are vacant" in J&K and that jobs are being given to outsiders on a contractual basis, even in institutions like AIIMS Jammu.

"Why has the BJP delayed restoring statehood when they hold all the power?" Kharge criticized the BJP for allowing outsiders to dominate key sectors like mining and liquor contracts. 

He also accused the BJP government of running the region through "remote control" and expressed frustration over the delay in elections, attributing it to the lack of genuine intent from the ruling party.  "These people never wanted to conduct the elections. They only started preparing for elections after the Supreme Court's intervention," he said.

Amit Shah’s response to Kharge

Amit Shah responded to Kharge's comments on social media, stating that the Congress leader’s remarks reveal the "hate and fear" Congress has for Modi. He expressed his hope for Kharge's long life, stating, "May he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

“In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power” Shah wrote on X.

“It just shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi, that they are thinking of him constantly. As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he continue to live for many years and may he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he  further wrote.

PM Modi checks up on Kharge

PM Modi. later on Sunday, called the Congress chief to check up on his health after he fell ill during the rally address.

Kharge fell ill after experiencing a syncopal attack, while he was addressing a public rally in Jasrota ahead of the third phase of the Jammu & Kashmir assembly polls. After receiving medical attention, he got back to the mic and said that he will not die until PM Modi is removed from power. 

Following medical assistance at the rally, he was later evaluated at Kathua district hospital, where doctors confirmed he was stable.

