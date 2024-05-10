Elections

Always Ready To Serve Chandigarh People, Says BJP LS Candidate Tandon After Filing Nomination

While filing his nomination papers, Sanjay Tandon was accompanied by sitting Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra.

X/@SanjayTandonBJP
Sanjay Tandon files his nomination papers Photo: X/@SanjayTandonBJP
BJP candidate from the Chandigarh constituency Sanjay Tandon Friday filed his nomination papers for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls.

"Always ready to serve the people of Chandigarh. Today I filed my nomination for the Lok Sabha elections," Tandon said later in a post on X.

Before filing his nomination, Tandon took out a road show here. Many people turned up during his road show to greet him and showered flower petals on him.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also joined a stretch of the road show and accompanied Tandon when he offered prayers at a gurdwara in Sector 34 here.

Standing atop a mini-truck bedecked with flowers, Tandon was accompanied by the BJP leaders, including Chandigarh party chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra.

Before beginning his road show, Tandon performed 'havan' along with his family members, party leaders and activists at the Chandigarh BJP office in Sector 33 here.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, the Haryana chief minister said Tandon will emerge victorious with a big vote margin.

He said the people want to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and want to see him on the post for a third term.

"Under the visionary leadership of Modi ji, the country has touched new heights of development," the CM said.

Saini also said in Haryana too, the BJP will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats as well as the Karnal assembly seat, for which bypolls will be held along with parliamentary elections on May 25, with a big margin.

Tandon claimed that the BJP is getting huge support from the people of Chandigarh.

The road show will be passing through various areas in the city and will culminate at Sector 17 where he will be filing his nomination papers.

Tandon is pitted against Congress candidate and former Union minister Manish Tewari from the Chandigarh seat.

The Chandigarh seat was held by Kher in 2014 and 2019. However, the BJP this time fielded Tandon, who is the party's co-in-charge for Himachal Pradesh.

Polling for the lone Chandigarh seat will take place in the last of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

