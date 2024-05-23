Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will be declaring the Tripura Board Results 2024 for Class 10 and Class 12 students on Friday - May 24. Once the board result is declared, students will be able to check their TBSE Madhyamik and TBSE HS Results on the official website of the board - tbse.tripura.gov.in.
As per reports, TBSE Secretary Dr Dulal Dey told Hindustan Times that the state board will declare the results for Class 10 Madhyamik, Class 12 HS, Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim results tomorrow.
TBSE Result 2024 Date, Time
Date - May 24, 2024
Time - 12 PM
TBSE Result 2024 - Where To Check
Once the TBSE Madhyamik Result and TBSE HS Results are declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website of the board - tbse.tripura.gov.in. TBSE 10th 12th Result will also be made available for students to check on -
TBSE Result 2024 - How To Check Tripura 10th 12th Results
Visit the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link provided for Higher Secondary Examination Result 2024 or Madhyamik Examination Result 2024
Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked for
Your TBSE Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout for future references.
Tripura Board conducted the Class 10 Madhyamik Results from March 2 to 23, 2024 for nearly 40,000 students. The TBSE HS Exams 2024 were conducted from March 1 to 23, 2024 for around 27,627 students.
The board exams were conducted in 69 centres across 144 venues for Class 10 and 60 centres across 98 venues for Class 12. The results for the same will be declared on Friday.