CTET July 2024: CBSE Releases Answer Key, Option To Raise Challenge | Direct Link To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test which was held on July 7 (CTET July 2024). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the provisional answer keys from the official website -- ctet.nic.in
To download the CBSE CTET answer key, candidates need to log in to the official website using their roll number and date of birth.
CBSE CTET 2024 Answer Key Released - How To Download
Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in
Click on 'Submit Key Challenge (CTET July-2024)
Log in using your roll number and date of birth
Answer keys will be visible on your screen
Check and click download to save the CTET answer keys for your examination
Candidates can also challenge the provisional CTET answer key by paying a fee per question.
A team of experts will cross-check the challenges and if any error is found in the answer key, then a policy decision will be taken and the fee for the same will be refunded, the CBSE rules state.
Reportedly, next, the final answer keys for the examination along with the result will be released by the CBSE.
The national-level eligibility test for teachers was conducted on July 7 at centres across 136 cities in 20 languages in the nation. The CTET July-2024 exam was held in two shifts (9:30 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm).
Notably, the fee for raising an objection per question is Rs 1,000 and it is a non-refundable fee. Any challenges without the fee will not be accepted by the CBSE.
The previous CTET was held on January 21 across 3,418 test centers in the country. A total of 93,526 candidates had registered themselves, out of which around 84 per cent appeared for the test.