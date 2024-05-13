Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the date for the Class 10, 12 board exams for the academic session of 2024-2025. This announcement for the CBSE Board Exams date comes shortly after the central board declared the Class 12th Result and Class 10th Result on Monday - May 13.
As per the official announcement, the board exams for Class 10th and 12th will begin from February 15, 2025 onwards. The detailed subject wise scheduled will be released for the students around two months before the commencement of the exams. However the board has added that the Class 10th board exams will be concluded in 28 days and Class 12th board exams will be completed in 47 days.
Speaking to news agency PTI, CBSE's Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that the CBSE Board Exams 2025 will begin from February 15.
CBSE Results 2024 OUT For Class 10, 12
The CBSE Results for Class 10th and 12th were declared today - May 13. The board delivered a surprise announcement for students after stating that it would declare the board results after May 20.
For the CBSE Class 12th Result 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 87.98 percent. Compared to CBSE Results 2023, there was a slight increase in the pass percentage. As per the board, the girls outperformed the boys with a pass percentage of 91.52 percent. Male students secured a pass percentage of 85.12 percent.
As per officials, a total of 24,068 students scored above 95 percent and around 1,16,145 students scored above 90 percent in their Class 12th Board Exams.
For the CBSE Class 10th Result, a total of 93.60 percent students cleared the exams. As per officials, the girls once again outperformed the boys by securing a pass percentage of 94.75 percent. The boys secured a pass percentage of 92.71 percent.
CBSE further added that over 47,000 students scored above 95 percent marks and over 2.12 lakh students scored above 90 percent.