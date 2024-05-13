Education

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024 Declared | How And Where To Check

CBSE 10th Result 2024 has been released! The CBSE 10th Result comes shortly after the release of the Class 12 result today. Read below to know how and where to check your CBSE Results for this year.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 Declared
With the CBSE 12th Results declared, the Central Board of Secondary Education has also declared the Class 10th Results today. As per the latest reports, the CBSE Class 10th Results have been made available for students on DigiLocker. Once the results are out, students will be able to download their CBSE board result from the official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE students can log into DigiLocker and visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in and check their 10th Marksheet.

CBSE 12th Results 2024 were also released by the board without any prior announcement. As per the last statement issued by the board, both the results for Class 10 and Class 12 were expected to be released after May 20. However, the board has released the the board results before the date mentioned.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 DIRECT LINK

CBSE 10th Result 2024 Soon - Where To Check?

The CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 is declared, students will be able to download their marksheets from the official websites of the board.

Apart from this, the CBSE 10th Results will also be made available for students on their official Digilocker accounts. For schools and teachers, the marksheets will be made available on the official portal - Pariksha Sangam.

CBSE 10th Result Websites -

CBSE 10th Result 2024 Out Soon - How To Check Class 10 Results

  • Visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for Secondary School Examination Result 2024

  • A new page will open, enter your roll number, school code and other details asked for and submit

  • Your CBSE 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout of the marksheet for future references.

CBSE declared the 12th Result 2024 on May 13. As per the central board, a total of 87.98 percent of students have cleared the exams. The board further added that the girls outperformed the boys yet again for the 2024 Results.

