Outlook Anniversary Issue: A Country Penned By Writers

For example, the character of “M” in Kafka’s The Trial. It has been more than 100 years since this work was penned. Here, the antagonist has no name, as the system itself is the antagonist. On the other hand, “M” is not even aware of the crime he has committed, but the trial against him continues. Following the great resolve with which nation-states came to be constituted of their citizens as a nation, this unpleasant occurrence binds together the plot of the entire novel. It recurringly point towards the extent to which the rights of citizenship can be trampled upon by the state power on mere suspicion, without anyone being at fault. In the work, the name of the protagonist was deliberately made insignificant by the author because anyone could be in his place in any such country. As the meanings of this novel gradually unravelled, the novel made a steady rise to become a “great work”.