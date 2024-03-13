For The Beauty Industry, Sixty Is The New 35

Exactly! Science and competition work together to find new mantras to make women believe they can remain 35 forever. Even as the mature woman sits back to sigh with satisfaction at her achievements, be it a happy home or her niche in the work arena, the serpent of doubt sneaks in to whisper to her about her failing looks; presenting her face as a contrast to the airbrushed, perfect images of faultless peaches-and- cream skin or luminous bronze tones that stare back from magazine pages, or the soft, focussed faces that smile out of the TV set at her. Constant dropping wears away a stone and a woman’s vanity is far more vulnerable. It is not long before she imagines she carries with her a faint scent of mothballs.