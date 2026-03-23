KLF Book Awards 2026 Longlist Announced, Spotlights India’s Literary Powerhouses

From Arundhati Roy to Kiran Desai, a diverse longlist across genres sets the stage for awards in May

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KLF Book Awards 2026 Longlist Announced
KLF Book Awards 2026 Longlist Announced, Spotlights India’s Literary Powerhouses Photo: Representative Image
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Summary of this article

  • Kalinga Literary Festival unveils longlist of books published in 2025 across five categories

  • Notable names include Pankaj Mishra, Jeet Thayil, and Anand Teltumbde

  • Winners will be announced on 8 May 2026 at the India International Centre in New Delhi

The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) has announced the longlist for its Book Awards 2026, recognising a wide spectrum of literary works published in 2025 across fiction, non-fiction, poetry, translation, and debut categories. The announcement brings together some of the most prominent voices in contemporary Indian writing alongside emerging authors shaping new literary directions.

Among the notable names on the longlist are Arundhati Roy for Mother Mary Comes to Me, Pankaj Mishra for The World After Gaza, and Srinath Raghavan for Indira Gandhi and the Years that Transformed India. Works by Anand Teltumbde, Anuradha Roy, and Kiran Desai further underscore the depth of the non-fiction and fiction categories.

In fiction, the longlist includes The Elsewhereans by Jeet Thayil, Railsong by Rahul Bhattacharya, and Great Eastern Hotel by Ruchir Joshi. The list reflects a range of storytelling traditions—from historical narratives to contemporary explorations of identity and belonging.

The translation category highlights the continued importance of regional literatures and linguistic diversity. Works such as Heart Lamp by Banu Mushtaq (translated by Deepa Bhasthi), The Dark Hours of the Night by Salma, and Nowhere People by Manoranjan Byapari bring regional voices into wider circulation.

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Poetry and debut categories also feature prominently, with collections by Arundhathi Subramaniam and Mani Rao, alongside emerging writers like Zahid Rafiq and Sowmiya Ashok, signalling a healthy mix of established and new voices.

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According to the organisers, the awards aim to celebrate “powerful storytelling, original ideas, and thought-provoking scholarship” that contribute to contemporary literary discourse. The longlists, curated by juries comprising writers, scholars, and critics, reflect the thematic and stylistic diversity of current Indian writing.

Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder and Director of the festival, said the awards recognise writers “who inspire millions and ignite meaningful conversations,” emphasising literature’s enduring role in shaping cultural and intellectual imagination.

The shortlist for the KLF Book Awards 2026 is expected in the second week of April. The winners will be announced and honoured on 8 May 2026 at the India International Centre, where authors, publishers, and literary enthusiasts are set to gather for the ceremony.

With its expansive longlist, this year’s awards once again underline the vibrancy of India’s literary landscape, where multiple languages, forms, and perspectives converge to produce a dynamic body of work.

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