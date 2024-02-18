Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', passed away on Friday. She was just 19-year-old at the time of her death. Her 'Dangal' co-star Sanya Malhotra mourned her demise. Director Nitesh Tiwari also offered his condolences. Now, Suhani's co-star Zaira Wasim has reacted to it. Zaira played young Geeta Phogat in the film.
She told Bombay Times, "I just read about it and I still cannot get my head around it. I wish this is a rumour I hope this was false. The moment I heard the news I had a flashback of all the great time we spent. She was such a good soul, and we had such great memories. I cannot imagine what her parents must be going through. I pray they find the strength.''
Zaira also took to her X handle to offer condolences to the departed soul. ''I’m shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences(sic),'' she wrote.
Yesterday, an official statement on Suhani's death was issued by Aamir Khan's production. It read: "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani."
"Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace,'' it stated further.
For those unaware, Suhani was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on February 7 and she died on February 16. Her parents, on Saturday, revealed that she was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rashes and muscle weakness.