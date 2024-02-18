Suhani Bhatnagar, the child actress who portrayed the role of a younger Babita Phogat and Aamir Khan’s on-screen daughter in the 2015 film ‘Dangal,’ unfortunately passed away at the age of 19. Although the precise cause of her death was initially not revealed, her parents have since told the media that their daughter had been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder called dermatomyositis, for which she had been undergoing treatment for the past 10 days before her demise.
As per Mayo Clinic, “Dermatomyositis is an uncommon inflammatory disease marked by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash.”
Her father, Puneet, shared the reason behind her demise with media outlets. She revealed that Suhani, about two months ago, had experienced swelling in her hands, which subsequently extended to other areas of her body. Following the diagnosis of dermatomyositis, Suhani was prescribed steroids, which was the only way she could cure the condition. However, the medication had an adverse effect on her immune system, causing an infection that weakened her lungs and resulted in the accumulation of water in a crucial organ. Hence, she had trouble breathing, and passed away.
He revealed, “Even after putting her on a ventilator, her oxygen level was very low, and then yesterday evening at 7 PM, the AIIMS doctors said she is not more.” She has been laid to rest on February 17.
Alongside that, Suhani’s mother shared that she wanted to return to acting because she enjoyed it. She further revealed that she was getting good grades in college and post her graduation had plans to return to the film industry. She said, “She was performing very well in college, she even topped in the last semester. She was brilliant in everything and wanted to excel in whatever she wanted to do. Our daughter has made us very proud.”
On the acting front, her debut was with the Nitesh Tiwari-directorial ‘Dangal,’ which became not only a super hit film, but also an inspiration. The sports-drama, which bagged Rs 1,960 crore worldwide, is essentially a biopic on a renowned wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. Suhani played the younger version of Babita, while Sanya Malhotra portrayed the older Babita Phogat.