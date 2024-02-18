Her father, Puneet, shared the reason behind her demise with media outlets. She revealed that Suhani, about two months ago, had experienced swelling in her hands, which subsequently extended to other areas of her body. Following the diagnosis of dermatomyositis, Suhani was prescribed steroids, which was the only way she could cure the condition. However, the medication had an adverse effect on her immune system, causing an infection that weakened her lungs and resulted in the accumulation of water in a crucial organ. Hence, she had trouble breathing, and passed away.