For the unversed, Suhani Bhatnagar made her debut in the world of showbiz with Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’. The film which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It is the only Indian film to have ever crossed the Rs 2000 Crore. The film also starred Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles. The film was a biopic on the lives of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film became a huge success in China and earned around Rs 1200-Rs 1300 Crore there. It was the first film that opened up the Chinese markets for Indian films and after that numerous films from India have been released in the neighbouring country.