It’s a sad day for Bollywood. One of the brightest talents of the country, Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the character of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’, has died at the age of 19. The young actress was reportedly suffering from numerous illnesses since a long time and undergoing treatment at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi. She passed away after she was admitted to the hospital due to a reaction caused by a certain medication.
It is being said that Suhani Bhatnagar was receiving treatment currently for fluid accumulation in her body. It had been happening for quite a long time, and finally she succumbed to the disease after having a reaction to a medicine. The funeral will tale place at the Ajronda Crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad.
For the unversed, Suhani Bhatnagar made her debut in the world of showbiz with Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’. The film which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It is the only Indian film to have ever crossed the Rs 2000 Crore. The film also starred Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles. The film was a biopic on the lives of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film became a huge success in China and earned around Rs 1200-Rs 1300 Crore there. It was the first film that opened up the Chinese markets for Indian films and after that numerous films from India have been released in the neighbouring country.
We offer our condolences to Suhani Bhatnagar’s family and close ones. May her soul rest in peace.