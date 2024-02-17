Aamir Khan Mourns Death Of 'Dangal' Child Actor Suhani Bhatnagar At Age 19

Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer hit film 'Dangal' in 2016, has passed away aged 19.

According to media reports, Suhani succumbed to her untimely death at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Saturday morning after battling a prolonged illness.