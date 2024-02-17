'Dangal' Director Nitesh Tiwari 'Shocked' By Suhani's Death: 'Such A Happy Soul'

'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari has expressed shock at the sudden demise of Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer film. He said it the news is heartbreaking, adding that "she was such a happy soul".

Suhani, who passed away at the age of 19, succumbed to her untimely death at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Saturday morning after an adverse reaction to medication that had been prescribed to her for the accumulation of fluids in her body.