Vin Diesel Confirms ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise Ending

Diesel added: “While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound."

The actor thanked his fans for being the “backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen”.

The actor concluded: “This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!”